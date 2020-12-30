Advertisement

DA reflects on creation and impact of C.A.V.E task force

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For more than 360 times, District Attorney Natalie Paine has been able to tell families C.A.V.E is investigating crimes against their elderly loved ones.

But now-- “I guess I would be... remiss to say that I don’t know what to tell them,” she said.

The outgoing district attorney says the only task force cases certain are the one with charges or indictments already in the court system. But as for the ones just in the preliminary stage, those hang in the balance.

“Basically, C.A.V.E has a lot of investigations that haven’t come to fruition in the form of an arrest yet,” Paine said.

Paine says because the incoming district attorney did not indicate the task force would be maintained next year. So, the current administration had to end it by this year.

Meanwhile, Jared Williams said in a statement his office will work to make sure the community needs are met.

But it would possibly take new agents and staff training.

“This isn’t something he can leave his file on his desk and somebody knows how to come in tomorrow and prosecute the case or even investigate cases in the future,” Paine said.

For nearly four years departments like the coroner, marshal’s office, sheriff’s office, and DA’s office have worked together to streamline investigations related to unlicensed care homes or alleged abuse.

The task force was one of a kind in the state, and Paine explains this group helped create about eight more task force teams across Georgia counties.

“So, heartbreaking in terms of seeing these people that could not care for themselves that had no one to advocate for them... It was very frustrating to see them falling between the cracks,” she said.

Though the community initiatives and programs may change come 2021 under the new administration, the focus of improving Augusta remains the same.

“It’s been the job of a lifetime. It’s my heart and soul,” Paine said. “I think Mr. Williams deserves a fair chance and it’s an overwhelming job and I want him to succeed.”

