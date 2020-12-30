Advertisement

Could big lottery jackpots help you redeem 2020?

(KKCO)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know 2020′s been a tough one, and we’re all probably looking forward to 2021.

But if you’re feeling some end-of-the-year luck, now’s the time to buy those lottery tickets.

Powerball and Mega Millions are closing out the year with back-to-back jackpot drawings over $350 million

The Mega Millions drawing was Tuesday night.

And tonight is the Powerball drawing for 363 million.

Tickets are $2, and you can buy them up until one hour before the drawing.

Not to burst any bubbles, but the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

