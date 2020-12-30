Deputies seek your help in separate financial crimes

Deputies in Columbia and Richmond counties released images in separate financial crimes in case the public can help identify the people in the photos.

Stolen check in Evans

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images from an attempt to cash a stolen check.

It happened Dec. 23 at Georgia’s Own Credit Union on Washington Road, according to the agency.

Anyone who recognizes the people in these photos is urged to contact Investigator Stephanie Carani at 706-541-2862.

If you recognize this woman, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. (WRDW)

Card fraud in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning about a financial transaction card fraud case.

It happened Dec. 14 at the Walmart at 3209 Deans Bridge Road.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects is urged to contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

If you recognize these two people, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. (WRDW)

