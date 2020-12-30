C.A.V.E Task Force disbands after assisting in over 360 cases locally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The District Attorney’s Office Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force, also known as C.A.V.E will no longer operate starting tomorrow.

Director Inv. William Loomer announced the task force would come to an end after assisting in more than 360 cases and making more than 60 arrests.

“I was very disappointed when I heard that C.A.V.E is ending on December 30. Just because they were a big part of my process,” Melissa LeEllen said.

Back in November, LeEllen’s mother was removed from a First Love Personal Care Home after two other residents were found dead. C.A.V.E had led the investigation.

“You know, there are still good and bad days...,” she said. “...Anyone with, you know, mental illness especially everything that she has gone through in you know the last couple of months, but overall, she’s doing really well,” LeEllen said.

District Attorney Natalie Paine formed the C.A.V.E. team back in 2017.

However today, in a statement, the incoming DA Jared Williams said -- “Mr. Loomer was not authorized to close the C.A.V.E Task Force by anyone in my administration... It could have only come from the current administration...”

In emails from yesterday given to us by Williams, Inv. Loomer asks if C.A.V.E will still be a resource under the new administration. Williams replied that his office will work to ensure the community needs are met.

And knowing firsthand the importance of stopping elder abuse, LeEllen says she just hopes something will take its place.

“And that’s what C.A.V.E did. They held these owners accountable for their actions, and now without that, you know, without that we, need another program in place. And no matter what their program is we need to make sure that that happens,” she said.

We do not yet know exactly why the program was dismantled. In the letter, lnv. Loomer says all current open C.A.V.E Task Force cases will be transferred to other personnel in the DA’s Office.

