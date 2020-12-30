Election updates: Biden, Harris, Trump coming to Georgia; Loeffler to visit Augusta; early voting continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The president-elect and vice president-elect will pay visits to the Peach State next week to campaign for the Democratic ticket in the Senate runoffs.

On Sunday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Savannah to campaign on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidates.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign for the candidates.

In the Tuesday runoffs, the Democratic candidates will square off against GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

All four candidates were on the Nov. 3 ballot, but none won a sufficient majority of votes to claim a seat.

Loeffler will be in Augusta on today. She’s hosting a “Senate Firewall” rally at 3 p.m. at the Second City Distilling Co. on Eighth Street.

President Donald Trump will travel to the state on Monday to campaign for the GOP candidates.

Audit finds no ballot fraud in Cobb County

After a hand recount and a subsequent machine recount requested by the Trump campaign, a signature audit has again affirmed the original outcome of the November presidential race in Georgia, the state’s elections chief says.

That outcome showed Biden narrowly beating Trump.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a signature match audit in Cobb County revealed no fraudulent absentee ballots and found that the Cobb County Elections Department had a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.

On Dec. 14, Raffensperger announced a signature match audit in Cobb County following “credible” allegations that the process was not followed in the June primaries. The Secretary of State’s Office partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the audit. Of the 150,431 absentee ballots received by Cobb County elections officials during the November elections, the audit reviewed 15,118 ballot oath envelopes from randomly selected boxes,” or around 10% of the total. The sample size was originally chosen to meet the 99% confidence threshold.

The audit found no fraudulent absentee ballots with a 99% confidence threshold. The audit found that only two ballots should have been identified by Cobb County Elections Officials for cure notification that weren’t. In one case, the ballot was “mistakenly signed by the elector’s spouse,” and in the other, the voter “reported signing the front of the envelope only.” In both cases, the identified voters filled out the ballots themselves.

The full report is available at https://sos.ga.gov/admin/uploads/Cobb%20County%20ABM%20Audit%20Report%2020201229.pdf.

Early voting nears an end

Early voting for the runoffs ends Thursday, and turnout continues to be strong in Richmond County. According to Elections Director Lynn Bailey, 4,052 voters cast ballots on Tuesday.

Here are some more statistics provided by Bailey:

138,863 – Number of eligible voters

22, 948 – Number of people voting during advance voting

18,785 – Number of validated vote-by-mail absentee ballots

16,725 – Number of prepped and scanned vote-by-mail absentee ballots

7,180 – Number of outstanding vote-by-mail absentee ballots

30 percent - Voter turnout to date

Here’s the early voting schedule:

RICHMOND COUNTY

Where: Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.; Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

When: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Where: Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans and the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday

Key information for voters

If you are a Richmond County voter with a mail-in ballot, you can return it using a secure drop box at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot. Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Other things to know

All voters voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voters opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering

Due to social distancing requirements, only a certain number of voters can be inside each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

Sample ballots are available at the Richmond County Board of Elections website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or at Georgia’s My Vote Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

