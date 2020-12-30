AU vaccinates more workers with newly arrived Moderna vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, another round of frontline workers at Augusta University Health received their shots of the Moderna vaccine.

AU says they’ve vaccinated more than 4,500 workers so far, something they say is unimaginable.

“If you would’ve told me that number on December 10, when we had the first emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, I don’t know if I thought we would be able to do that,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, director of pharmacy at AU, said.

AU doesn’t have a set number of people they want to vaccinate before the new year, they say because initially, they didn’t know how much of the vaccine they’d get.

“The allocation of the vaccine is determined by the Department of Public Health,” Wyche said. “They let us know what we’re going to receive. So, we did not know if we were going to receive a thousand or our whole allotment of 8000. Our goal was to meet the demand of our health system.”

The Georgia Department of Health gives out vaccines based on population, and as for who gets what vaccine: “Whichever one is available soonest is the one I’d recommend getting,” Wyche said.

Doctor Wyche says these vaccines are very similar. The only differences are the storage and the follow-up time for getting the second shot.

Both are kept in ultra-cool storage. Once moved out of that atmosphere, the Moderna vaccine is good for 30 days, while Pfizer’s is only good for five days.

“Moderna does have an advantage for the Department of Community Health and small private practice providers and other entities that will be responsible for getting this vaccine out,” Wyche said.

But he stresses both vaccines are safe and effective.

“I would challenge everyone out there to do the research. Don’t get it from social media,” Wyche said. “Become educated so that way you feel very confident that this vaccine is incredibly effective, and it is also amazingly safe.”

If you would like more information about AU administering vaccines, visit the AU Health website.

