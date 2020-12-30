Advertisement

Amid COVID surge, Doctors Hospital tightens visitor rules

By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, Doctors Hospital will be restricting visitation to protect patients, staff and visitors.

Beginning Friday:

  • Entry points to the hospital will be limited to the emergency room, main entrance and wound center.
  • All visitors must wear a mask, have their temperature taken and sanitize their hands.
  • Visitors must be at least 18 years old.
  • For most patients, visiting hours are from noon to 5 p.m. and only one visitor will be allowed per patient.
  • Surgical patients will be able to have one visitor who can remain in the surgery waiting room or main lobby.
  • Women’s center patients will be able to have one visitor, deemed a support person, who is permitted to accompany the patient. However, if the support person leaves the facility outside of visitation hours, they will not be allowed back in until regular visiting hours.
  • Emergency department patients are not allowed visitors in the lobby but will be allowed one visitor once they are in a room.
  • Minors, patients who need assistance with communication, and patients with disabilities will be permitted one visitor in the lobby area.
  • Pediatric patients will be able to have one visitor.
  • Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and patients under investigation for it will not be allowed visitors.
  • Burn intensive care unit visitation will be limited to noon to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
  • Intensive care patient visitation will be limited to noon to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
  • In certain cases, exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient.

