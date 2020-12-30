Advertisement

20 die in Georgia traffic wrecks over Christmas weekend

Georgia State Patrol (Source: WALB)
Georgia State Patrol (Source: WALB)(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says 20 people died in crashes across the state over the Christmas weekend.

Troopers said Monday that they investigated 251 crashes from 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, resulting in 91 injuries and 11 deaths. Nine other fatalities were reported by city and county agencies in Atlanta, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County and Warner Robins

Troopers arrested 173 people for driving under the influence. Citations were also issued for 485 seat belt violations, 130 child restraint violations, 4,347 speeding violations, and 344 distracted driving violations.

