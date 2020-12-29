Time is running short for early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Including today, there are just three days left to vote early in Georgia’s runoff elections.

On Monday, three new locations opened up to early voters in Richmond County.

County Elections Director Lynn Bailey says 4,454 people participated in early voting on Monday, including 1,101 at the Bell Auditorium downtown. Just under 3,000 voted Monday in Columbia County.

Other Richmond County statistics from Bailey include:

138,863 – Number of eligible voters

18,898 – Number of people voting during advance voting, surpassing the 14,000 early voters in the general election.

17,992 – Number of validated absentee mail-in ballots

16,725 – Number of prepped and scanned absentee mail-in ballots

8,132 – Number of outstanding absentee mail-in ballots

26.6% - Voter turnout to date

Advance voting continues through Thursday only.

The runoff pits incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock and incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff. All four were on the Nov. 3 ballot, but none gained a sufficient majority of votes to claim a seat.

More than 2.1 million ballots have been cast in Georgia.

Early voting schedule

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans and the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown

Dec. 28-31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

Key information for voters

If you are a Richmond County voter with a mail-in ballot, you can return it using a secure drop box at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot. Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Other things to know

All voters voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voters opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering

Due to social distancing requirements, only a certain number of voters can be inside each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

Absentee ballot applications and sample ballots are available at the Board of Elections website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or at Georgia’s My Vote Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

