Suspects wanted for questioning in Circle K theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for at least two subjects in reference to a theft that occurred at a Circle K store in Augusta.

The theft occurred at the Circle K located at 3947 Harper Franklin Ave Augusta, GA on December 25, 2020.

The subjects were last seen leaving in a Kia Rio south on Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.

If you have any information about the incident or subjects pictured, you can contact Deputy James Price (706 )821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.