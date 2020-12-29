Senators work to get Ga. student freed in Cayman Islands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler say they are stepping in to help bring Georgia college student Skylar Mack home from the Cayman Islands.

Mack has been locked up since mid-December after pleading guilty to violating COVID-19 requirements there. She was supposed to quarantine for two weeks after arrival but went to a jet-skiing competition with her boyfriend.

The senators sent a letter to the U.S. Embassy asking for leniency.

The pre-med student at Mercer University in Macon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months behind bars. The sentence was later reduced to two months.

The senators note that Mack has admitted guilt, paid a fine and has been in jail for more a week. The senators said they hope she can return home sooner than later.

Last week, Mack’s grandmother here in the States said she knew what Mack did was wrong, but thought the punishment may have been too harsh.

“She’s … she’s pretty messed up right now. She’s very sad, very remorseful. She can’t believe she did something like this, and she’s also feeling like she’s been made an example of,” Jean Mack said.

The teen’s grandmother says she originally faced community service and a fine, and that nobody else in the Cayman Islands had been imprisoned for violating isolation orders.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.