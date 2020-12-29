Advertisement

S.C. parents’ immigration status puts 19,000 kids’ stimulus checks at risk

By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressional relief in the form of stimulus checks is coming for American citizens — just not all of them.

President Donald Trump signed the bill on Sunday, which expanded the eligibility for the checks to people whose spouse or parent is undocumented.

However, if both parents are undocumented, no relief checks will be going to those U.S. citizen children.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are 19,000 such children in South Carolina, and 2.17 million nationwide.

MORE | Georgia’s two GOP senators back $2,000 stimulus checks

In Charleston, one of those children is Helen Casas, whose mother Karen Guerrero is undocumented while her father isn’t in the picture.

Guerrero spoke with WIS on Monday through a translator from the SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center, immigration policy attorney Louise Pocock.

She said like many, the economic consequences of the pandemic have made her situation worse.

“There’s no way to escape thinking about money, right? Every day she wonders is she going to be able to pay the rent at the end of the month,” Guerrero said through the translator.

Guerrero said Helen is less than two years old but has big dreams for her in the United States.

“She says she hopes she can grow up to be happy, and achieve whatever goals that she wants or including going to university like her mom was able to do in Venezuela,” Pocock said on Guerrero’s behalf.

Guerrero said she does not have a social security number, and Helen’s father is not in the picture, meaning Helen will not receive the federal aid.

Guerrero said $600 will not solve all her family’s problems, but it would help with rent and provide peace of mind.

“The U.S. Government should want to help all U.S. citizens, regardless of who their parents are, to her it’s something that the politicians have made into a political issue,” Pocock said on her behalf.

Republican Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham did not return a request for comment, nor Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-Columbia).

Pocock said if anyone has questions about their family’s eligibility for the stimulus check, they can reach out to the Appleseed Legal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro

Latest News

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Safe stolen from Augusta parks building, authorities say
C.A.V.E. stands for CRIMES AGAINST THE VULNERABLE & ELDERLY.
Director: C.A.V.E Task Force will cease operations on Dec. 30
Mack
An update on Georgia student locked up in Cayman Islands
Kemp
Vaccine updates: The latest from Georgia officials and CDC
Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
Have you seen this 15-year-old around Burke Co.?