Video game tournament to raise money for Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army will a Fortnite and Rocket League video game tournament to raise money for its red kettle donation campaign.

The six-week Fortnite and Rocket League tournaments will begin Saturday and will provide a way for people to help “fill the red kettle” from home.

The video game tournament will raise funds while players use their video game systems.

Here’s how it works:

There will be a Fortnite and a Rocket League tournament each Saturday for six weeks beginning Saturday.

It costs $15 to $20 per person to enter each tournament.

Go to //battlefy.com/salvation-army-of-augusta to register and pay.

There will be first-, second- and third-place cash prizes each week.

