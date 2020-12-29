Advertisement

Safe stolen from Augusta parks building, authorities say

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Tony Smitherman and Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A safe was stolen from a parks and recreation building in Augusta, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The theft took place at the May Park community center, 622 Fourth St.

The agency said the theft took place between 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and 8 a.m. Dec. 28.

An unknown person entered the building and removed a safe from the office, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The sheriff’s crime scene unit was called to process the scene.

It’s not the first recent theft from the parks department.

Back in September, nearly $30,000 worth of equipment went missing. Then leaders said funds were gone then later replaced, leading Augusta commissioners to consider tracking software for the department.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro

Latest News

C.A.V.E. stands for CRIMES AGAINST THE VULNERABLE & ELDERLY.
Director: C.A.V.E Task Force will cease operations on Dec. 30
Mack
An update on Georgia student locked up in Cayman Islands
Kemp
Vaccine updates: The latest from Georgia officials and CDC
Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
Have you seen this 15-year-old around Burke Co.?