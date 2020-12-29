Advertisement

Restaurants can register for Columbia County Restaurant Week

(WNDU)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Columbia County Restaurant Week will be Jan. 25-29.

It’s an effort by the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau to support local businesses.

There will be not registration fee this year for restaurants to participate.

If you own a local or regional restaurant with a location in Columbia County, you can register at columbiacountyeats.com.

And if you’re interested in trying out some food, save the dates.

