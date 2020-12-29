Pipeline work will mean Augusta Canal trail detours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning this week, a section of the Augusta Canal towpath will be blocked off.

That’s in the area of the bulkhead and Long Gate spillway. Crews are installing a pipeline there.

Trail detours will be clearly marked with safety cones, signs and tape to allow access around the work area.

The project should be completed by fall of next year.

