Advertisement

Pipeline work will mean Augusta Canal trail detours

Augusta Canal trail
Augusta Canal trail(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning this week, a section of the Augusta Canal towpath will be blocked off.

That’s in the area of the bulkhead and Long Gate spillway. Crews are installing a pipeline there.

Trail detours will be clearly marked with safety cones, signs and tape to allow access around the work area.

The project should be completed by fall of next year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution

Latest News

Salvation Army doing more to give back through the end of the year
Salvation Army asks for help to offer more beds for those who’re struggling
Child playing video games
Video game tournament to raise money for Salvation Army
Churches navigating through the pandemic
Faith remains as churches take holiday traditions virtually
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
These food giveaways are planned today in the CSRA