Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A male riding in a vehicle died after being shot near Swainsboro, according to the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Jeff Peebles said it happened as the vehicle was traveling on U.S. 1 and was approached by another vehicle.

Gunfire was exchanged, and the victim was hit just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to Peebles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:52 p.m.

Peebles identified him as Dajarius Zashawn McGuire, 22, of Adrian.

His body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Savannah for an autopsy on Wednesday, according to the coroner.

News 12 has reached out to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for details on the circumstances and suspects.

