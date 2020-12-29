Missing: Authorities looking for 17-year-old in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find a missing local teenager.

Kevin Katavious Baker, 17. He was last seen earlier today in the 3400 block of Chadbourne Street. He has been known to frequent the areas of Young Forest Drive and Gibson Road, the agency reported.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

