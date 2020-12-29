Man wanted for theft on Shady Brook Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say Kyser Holston, 29 who is wanted for ‘theft by taking’ (Felony/ Family Violence) regarding a theft that occurred on the 3500 Block of Shady Brook Drive.

Holston is 5′10 and weighs 177 lb. Holston has an active warrant at this time.

If you have any information about Holston, you can contact Inv. William Smith at (706) 821-1027 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

