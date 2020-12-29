Loeffler to pay a campaign visit to Augusta this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Augusta on Wednesday.

She’s hosting a “Senate Firewall” rally at 3 p.m. at the Second City Distilling Co. on Eighth Street.

Meanwhile her opponent, Democratic Senate nominee Raphael Warnock, was in Atlanta on Monday.

He held an “It’s Time to Vote” drive-in rally there.

Loeffler and Warnock are locked in a runoff battle that will be decided Jan. 5. Also in a runoff are incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. All four were on the Nov. 3 ballot, but none gained a sufficient majority of votes to claim a seat.

Many in the nation are watching the runoff because the outcome will decide which party controls the Senate.

They aren’t the only ones making campaign appearances on their behalf.

On Monday, President Donald Trump will be in Georgia to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue.

And Congressman Rick Allen will be in Martinez today at the Columbia County GOP headquarters at noon. Allen says he plans to vote at the Bell Auditorium after his event.

