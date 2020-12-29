Judge blocks residency challenges to 4,000 Ga. voters, riling state elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A federal judge has ordered local election officials in Georgia to allow voting by more than 4,000 people whose eligibility had been challenged ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff elections next week.

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner said in an order Monday that denying so many voters access to the ballot so close to an election would likely violate the National Voter Registration Act.

Her order specifically targets Muscogee and Ben Hill counties, where local election officials had found probable cause to challenge the registration of more than 4,000 voters based on questions about their residency.

Texas-based conservative group True The Vote said earlier this month that it was coordinating voter challenges in all 159 Georgia counties.

Leslie Abrams Gardner is a federal judge with the Middle District Court of Georgia. (WRDW)

Georgia’s elections chief, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said the ruling is a “direct attack on rule of law in Georgia and the integrity of elections in this state.”

“And I will not stand for it,” he added.

Raffensperger noted that the judge is the sister of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“On Nov. 18, Stacey Abrams’s organization Fair Fight donated $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC, for which the plaintiff Majority Forward serves as the nonprofit arm. That donation was the largest to Senate Majority PAC since the November election. According to news reports, Senate Majority PAC is ‘a Democratic super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer,’” Reffensperger said in a news release on Tuesday.

“That a judge would rule on a case brought by a group heavily funded by her sister is very concerning.”

From reports by The Associated Press and WALB