In a year like no other, Georgia Red Cross gave a lot during 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 13,000 Georgians relied on the American Red Cross for help during the year 2020.

And as the holiday season and year-end giving come to a close, the Red Cross is reminding Georgians that it’s not too late to give back.

The Red Cross says the majority of disasters it responded to in 2020 were fires. This year, volunteers aided over 10,000 people impacted by 2,160 residential fires (home and apartment) and helped meet emergency needs like lodging, food, clothing, personal items, and health and emotional support.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has been sitting on our backs for some time, severe storms and tornadoes ripped through portions of the state, displacing over 200 families. The 2020 hurricane brought flooding, power outages, and damage to homes across the region.

In Georgia and across the U.S., the American Red Cross says they offered a place to sleep to those afflicted by disaster more than 1.3 million times this year.

And it couldn’t have been done without volunteers.

Volunteers make up more than 90 percent of Red Cross personnel and they quickly adapted to continue delivering help safely during COVID-19. And in Georgia, new volunteers stepped up in droves, doubling from the previous year.

This year, volunteers were deployed across the U.S. on nearly 600 missions to aid families impacted by these natural disasters in the country.

And while we reflect on how the Red Cross giving back, they ask that the community gives back, as well: gives back with blood donations.

The Red Cross supplies the United States with 40 percent of its blood inventory. In 2020, the Red Cross saw blood drive cancellations triple nationwide compared to 2019, mostly due to COVID-19.

The Georgia Red Cross urges people to help those in need by donating at redcross.org/gift or to donate blood this holiday season. You can go to RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment today.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.