Advertisement

‘I miss hugging her’ Family of care home resident awaits vaccine distribution

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Talking through a window. Having a drive-by parade. Even meeting through a distance outside. It’s not nearly enough connection for the Taggett family.

“I miss hugging her. I miss being able to embrace her. I’ll definitely be glad when I can grab my mom again,” Theresa Taggett said.

Daughter Theresa and granddaughter Chikeria have watched COVID-19 create a void they haven’t quite been able to fill for their loved one 75-year-old Julia.

The Pruitt Health resident tested positive twice now for COVID-19, once in August, and again in December.

“No symptoms at all and she continued to be in good spirits and she’s in good spirits now,” Chikeria Hurst said.

They call it a miracle considering she has COPD, an inflammatory lung disease.

Plus, the elderly population makes up many of Augusta’s severe COVID-19 cases.

“It’s really scary because she already has a hard time breathing so something like that, we felt if she contacted it, then potentially it could be devastating,” Hurst said.

With nearly half of Georgia’s positive cases coming from nursing homes by summer and more than 100 COVID-19 deaths across Augusta-area care facilities as of Monday, families like Julia’s are eager for the vaccine rollout.

We checked our local facilities who say they’re still waiting on exact dates. But when the doses come, it’ll be through partnerships with CVS and Walgreen pharmacies administering shots.

“...she’s getting ready to turn 76, that’s a whole big milestone. So yeah, she needs it first,” Hurst said.

The state says doses will be headed to Georgia’s more than 600 care facilities in the coming weeks.

First to staff then to residents

Despite specific schedules not being set yet for all of our local sites, families like this argue there’s at least a timeline of hope.

“That encouragement in these tough times to let them know, it’s okay. And we’re still going to be here at the end of this thing when it’s all over,” Hurst said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

The holiday season is coming to a close, and if your family enjoyed a live Christmas tree this...
More ways to dispose of your leftover Christmas tree in the CSRA
Daughter and mom receive cards after hard Christmas
Daughter & mom flooded with Christmas cards after loss of dad
Daughter and mom receive cards after hard Christmas
Daughter and mom receive cards after hard Christmas
Lawsuit involving McCormick Correctional
Inmate sues SC Department of Corrections following stabbing
Aiken Co. man hopeful for new year after facing loss and COVID-19
Aiken Co. man hopeful for new year after facing loss, theft, and COVID-19