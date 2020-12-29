Have you seen this suspect? Richmond County deputies want to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

Shelley Ford, 45, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Ford is wanted on suspicion of burglary in the first degree in the 1100 block of Sadie Drive. There is an active warrant for Ford, authorities reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator William Smith at 706-821-1027 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

