Advertisement

Have you seen this suspect? Richmond County deputies want to know

Shelley Ford
Shelley Ford(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

Shelley Ford, 45, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Ford is wanted on suspicion of burglary in the first degree in the 1100 block of Sadie Drive. There is an active warrant for Ford, authorities reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator William Smith at 706-821-1027 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | ’Armed and dangerous’ 21-year-old wanted in robbery attempt

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution

Latest News

Stock graphic
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro
COVID-19 patients flood Ga. hospitals, but state to get a lot more vaccine
Reminder: Army Corps wants your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat
Restaurants can register for Columbia County Restaurant Week