Have you seen this 15-year-old around Burke Co.?

Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomas Jerome Wells, 15, was last seen on Dec. 18 at the 100 block of Tybee Court.

Deputies believe Wells could be in Burke County with unknown individuals. It is unknown what clothing Thomas Wells had om when he left his residence.

Wells has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′4 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Wells, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

