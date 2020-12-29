Advertisement

Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.

The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.

“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.

The holiday season is a time for all of us to come together for one another. On Christmas night, Washoe County...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Washington County prison
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout
In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo a memorial for Tamir Rice is seen at the base of the Gen....
Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution