Community shaken by rumors surrounding McCormick prison incident

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - McCormick Correctional Institution is secure after an officer was locked in a cell and several inmates made it out of their dorms Sunday night.

We were able to confirm this, but not before rumors of a prison break circled across social media.

Inside the gates of the facility, the McCormick County Sheriff’s Department tells us some inmates had gotten out of two pods and some ventured into the yard. But none made it past the fence.

The rumor mill told a different story and created uncertainty for the community

“We live right beside them,” one neighbor told News 12.

Living right beside a correctional facility isn’t for the faint of heart and imagine being told 100 inmates escaped the barbed wire.

“I was like that is wild. I was like that is really crazy,” the neighbor said.

That was the story social media told, but officials confirm none of it is true.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department tells us deputies were busy securing a perimeter around the facility, and Maj. Robert Christie with the department tells us he didn’t even know about the rumors until his phone started ringing with people asking questions.

“We started getting numerous phone calls into dispatch asking what was going on. I had some people call me on my cell phone and they were saying all kinds of things that weren’t true,” he explained.

The department posted on Facebook around 10 p.m., telling people no one had escaped and all of the rumors were false.

Neighbors say the rumors of what happened here didn’t help anyone.

“I think that kind of gets a lot of people worked up so it’s not the best for everybody,”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections didn’t release many details until around 11 p.m. They tell us it’s because they must ensure every single detail is correct before releasing any information.

They did say if someone had escaped, everyone would have been notified immediately. The sheriff’s department agrees.

“Anytime we would put it out like we did last night, as soon as we know what’s going on, we’re going to put something out,” Christie said.

The sheriff’s department tells us their phone lines were overloaded last night with people asking what happened. They ask that if you have any questions and it’s not an emergency, avoid calling 911.

The department tells us they also sent out a reverse 911 call to people living nearby telling them the scene was all clear.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.