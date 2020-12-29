Director: C.A.V.E Task Force will cease operations on Dec. 30

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Director of the C.A.V.E Task Force has announced a cease in operations upon a transition to a new administration in the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Inv. William Loomer, Director of the Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force, announced Tuesday that the task force will cease operations, effective December 30, 2020.

“I want to personally thank every single member of this phenomenal team for their hard work, dedication, and desire to help the most under-served demographic in our community- the Elderly and Disabled. The officers and staff were a torch in the darkness for so many forgotten victims,” Loomer said in the release.

According to Loomer, nearly four years went into making the Task Force. In this time, it has tackled over 360 cases, made over 60 arrests, relocated over 120 vulnerable citizens to safety, and trained hundreds of professionals in recognizing the signs of abuse.

State legislation states that the District Attorney of a circuit is responsible for creating or maintaining teams like C.A.V.E. Loomer said in the release that no transition strategy had been attained with the incoming District Attorney.

Incoming District Attorney Jared Williams responded today that his administration did not give any authorization to close the task force.

“Mr. Loomer was not authorized to close the CAVE Task Force by anyone in my administration. If he were authorized to do so, it could have only come from the current administration. I do not take office until January 1, 2021, and my team will be assessing all programs after that time,” Williams said in a statement.

Meanwhile, current cases that are already open with the force will be transferred to other personnel in the DA’s Office.

The C.A.V.E Task Force Facebook page will also begin posting resources and tools that the public can use to protect themselves and loved ones.

