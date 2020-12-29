’Armed and dangerous’ 21-year-old wanted in attempted robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for 21-year-old James Smith in connection to an attempted armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 22.

Deputies say the incident occurred on the 700 block of E Cedar Street.

Smith was last observed driving a light-colored sedan and is known to frequent Delta Manor and Tobacco Road. James Smith is considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have any information about smith, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow, or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 432-5281.

