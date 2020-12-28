Trump is heading to Georgia to rally on behalf of Perdue, Loeffler
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump is coming back to the Peach State for a rally looking to boost Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Both of Georgia’s senators are locked into runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Trump said in a tweet that he would be coming to Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff.
The rally is set to take place in Dalton, Ga. at 7 p.m. at the Dalton Regional Airport.
