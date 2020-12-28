Trump is heading to Georgia to rally on behalf of Perdue, Loeffler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump is coming back to the Peach State for a rally looking to boost Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Both of Georgia’s senators are locked into runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Trump said in a tweet that he would be coming to Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff.

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

The rally is set to take place in Dalton, Ga. at 7 p.m. at the Dalton Regional Airport.

