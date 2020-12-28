Trae Young scores 36 as Hawks defeat Grizzlies 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including eight straight down the stretch, as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 122-112 victory.

Kevin Huerter added 21 for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points. Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists, while Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks added 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.

