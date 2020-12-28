Still waiting on your Christmas package to arrive?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although Christmas is over, you could still be waiting for your gifts to arrive under the tree. Shipping companies are having a difficult time getting packages delivered on time this year for various reasons.

“There were 3 billion packages transported between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is 800 million more in 2019,” said Shipmatrix President Satish Jindel.

According to FedEx, the COVID-19 pandemic has created record-breaking shipment volumes. As more people shop online to avoid crowds in stores, those numbers have grown even more. This has created shipping volumes that are taxing logistics networks nationwide, which may cause delays.

Jindel says this will also lead to many people returning packages over the next couple of weeks.

“Over a million packages that people bought for gifts did not get to them by Christmas Day, and many of those will likely be returned because they couldn’t be given as a gift,” said Jindel.

According to Jindel, despite Covid-19 concerns, your traditional brick and mortar stores are seeing an increase in business because so many people are frustrated with delays in packages.

