SC mom who dropped babies out of the third floor during apt fire speaks

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - When an Irmo apartment complex caught on fire, one mother made the instant decision to drop her two babies out of a third-floor window before jumping out herself.

Shawnteal Boyd is one of the 35 people who lost their homes in the fire investigators say was started by a child playing with fireworks.

In a phone interview from her hospital bed, Boyd said she was napping with her one-month and one-year-old children when they heard the fire alarm go off. She said she didn’t realize how dire the situation was until she saw someone outside screaming for her to get out of her apartment.

“I didn’t know it was that serious…He knew if I didn’t get out there quickly, we wouldn’t got burned through. He was emotional and he didn’t even know me,” she said.

After the gravity of the situation hit her, she started to act.

“I went through my front door and I saw all the fire and smoke. I knew we had to get out of there. I just didn’t know how we were going to get out of there because I definitely didn’t want to go out of the window because I have a one-year-old a one-month-old with me, so I definitely didn’t want to do that,” Boyd remembered. “But I didn’t have a choice at the time, I didn’t have a choice,” she said.

Boyd said as she felt the flames start to rise from the floor below her, she wrapped her children in thick blankets and dropped them out of the window to a group of teenage boys waiting below.

“Once I had seen they caught them, I was in relief,” she said. “I was still contemplating whether I should jump out of the window or not,” she added.

After a second split-second decision, she figured the window was also the only way she could get out alive, too.

“I knew that I was going to be injured because it’s 30 feet from the ground, but I didn’t have time to grab [anything], so I just had to jump out. We didn’t have shoes on. We didn’t have [anything],” she said.

After she hit the ground, she said her leg felt “like jelly” as she crawled away from the building. She is grateful the Irmo Fire Chief stayed with her and helped keep her awake until she was safely with the paramedics.

Boyd said she has torn multiple ligaments, suffered from internal bleeding, and her “leg is all metal now.” She said she is still receiving blood transfusions and will need to go through physical therapy to learn to walk again.

She said she wakes up every morning thinking about that afternoon and knows it will be seared in her memory forever. But she is just grateful to be alive.

Dance South Community Art Center will continue to host a donation drive for all the families impacted by the fire. For more information on when their next drive is or how to help, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.