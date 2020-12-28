SC DEW: There will be a lapse in unemployment programs due to bill signing delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday night, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID relief bill passed by Congress.

The move averted a government shutdown before Monday night’s deadline and extended federal aid programs. However, because the bill was signed after two federal unemployment programs expired Saturday night, officials are saying it may cause a delay in people receiving benefits.

“Because of the federal approval coming after the program expiration dates, there will be a lapse in programs until the guidance can be received and the programs can be implemented until the mandatory guidance is received by the US Department of Labor,” wrote a South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce spokesperson in a message to WIS.

The spokesperson told WIS they are waiting for guidance from the Department of Labor and then must review and execute that guidance in line with state law.

Until then, the spokesperson said anyone who is unemployed and under an active program like state unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance (PEUC) needs to certify their claims through last week.

DEW said they will issue new guidance and explain the process moving forward once they receive the federal guidelines. But currently, there are no steps for claimants to make to secure additional federal funds.

For the latest information from DEW on federal program extensions, visit this link.

