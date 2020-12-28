Advertisement

Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers’ win

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10)...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrate McCaffrey's touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers got a big performance from an unlikely star to snap their three-game losing streak.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel set career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing in Carolina’s 20-13 victory that spoiled Washington’s first chance to clinch the NFC East. Samuel broke off a 45-yard run to set up one of the Panthers’ two offensive touchdowns and caught five passes from Teddy Bridgewater. Samuel could be a highly sought-after free agent during the offseason with his rookie contract up.

The 24-year-old insisted winning was more important than the numbers he put up.

