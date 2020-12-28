Report: Black and Mild cigar was reason behind Stars and Strikes fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting at an Augusta entertainment center.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office report, the argument and resulting shooting were over a Black and Mild cigar.

The report said deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday night in regard to a fight that took place inside the business. Deputies soon heard a gunshot, the report said, and watched a group of people run toward them.

According to the report, several people who ran from the scene told one of the deputies that “the shooter” had already walked past him. That’s when deputies say they spotted a man, identified as Dennis Murray, carrying a handgun and told him to drop the weapon.

Murray dropped the 9mm weapon, the report said, but when he was detained, a second .380-caliber gun was found in his pocket.

Deputies also soon located the victim, Jamal Morgan, who said he had been shot in the chest, the report said. Morgan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but he was interviewed by deputies.

Morgan told deputies, the report said, that Murray started the fight after he accused him of smoking a Black and Mild cigar he left outside.

However, Murray told deputies he attempted to shake Morgan and another man’s hands after he asked them if either of them had stolen the cigar.

Murray then told deputies he went back inside the business but was soon attacked by two men who started punching and kicking him.

Murray said he pulled out a weapon and fired a single shot to stop the men from attacking him.

Morgan was struck as a result.

Morgan, 30-year-old Chaquita Lane, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with battery. An arrest warrant was also issued for 34-year-old Jasmine Morgan.

