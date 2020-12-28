Peggy McMaster exits COVID-19 isolation, SC governor to end isolation on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Governor Henry McMaster’s office say that First Lady Peggy McMaster is now out of isolation.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said both the governor and the first lady are “feeling well” after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster is expected to be out of isolation on December 31.

Mrs. McMaster tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17. Gov. McMaster tested positive for the virus just days later.

At this point, no update was provided on any symptoms Gov. McMaster may be experiencing. However, WIS was told Gov. McMaster has not received any additional treatment outside of monoclonal antibodies.

