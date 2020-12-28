Advertisement

Peggy McMaster exits COVID-19 isolation, SC governor to end isolation on New Year’s Eve

Henry and Peggy McMaster
Henry and Peggy McMaster((Source: WIS))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Governor Henry McMaster’s office say that First Lady Peggy McMaster is now out of isolation.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said both the governor and the first lady are “feeling well” after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster is expected to be out of isolation on December 31.

Mrs. McMaster tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17. Gov. McMaster tested positive for the virus just days later.

At this point, no update was provided on any symptoms Gov. McMaster may be experiencing. However, WIS was told Gov. McMaster has not received any additional treatment outside of monoclonal antibodies.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Murder suicide at Screven Co. laundromat
Murder-suicide at Screven Co laundromat
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
You’ve heard them described as heroes, but one local veteran is now likening healthcare workers...
Military vet honors COVID-19 front line workers with patch