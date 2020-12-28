Advertisement

Officers: 2 dead after argument at Sylvania laundromat

By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Dec. 27, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Sylvania Police Department officers and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sylvania Car Wash and Laundromat on West Ogeechee Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officials say responding officers found Porcha Carter, 29, and Christopher Roberson, 33, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed that Roberson and Carter had an argument, during which Roberson pulled out a gun and shot Carter before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation included interviews with witnesses at the scene. It was also revealed that Carter and Roberson had two children together, and Carter was formerly employed as a jailer with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office express their deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Murder suicide at Screven Co. laundromat
Murder-suicide at Screven Co laundromat
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney