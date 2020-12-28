Officers: 2 dead after argument at Sylvania laundromat

SCREVEN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Dec. 27, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Sylvania Police Department officers and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sylvania Car Wash and Laundromat on West Ogeechee Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officials say responding officers found Porcha Carter, 29, and Christopher Roberson, 33, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed that Roberson and Carter had an argument, during which Roberson pulled out a gun and shot Carter before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation included interviews with witnesses at the scene. It was also revealed that Carter and Roberson had two children together, and Carter was formerly employed as a jailer with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office express their deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased.

