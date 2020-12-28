Advertisement

No. 23 Liberty outlasts No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

Liberty players celebrate after defeating Coastal Carolina in overtime with a blocked field...
Liberty players celebrate after defeating Coastal Carolina in overtime with a blocked field goal in the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.

Liberty took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession. Coastal Carolina got a huge break in regulation when Liberty’s Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive. Malik Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Liberty.

The Flames finished 10-1, losing only to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal. Coastal Carolina finished 11-1.

