Advertisement

New South Carolina coach Beamer names seven assistants

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.(South Carolina Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has named seven assistants, including the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mike Bobo.

Bobo joined the program last year and was interim coach for the final three games after Will Muschamp was fired in November. Beamer also retained running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.

New hires are former Ball State head coach Pete Lembo as special teams coordinator and associate head coach, Will Friend of Tennessee as offensive line coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey as tight ends coach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10)...
Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers’ win
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson tackles Washington Redskins running back...
Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Jets’ Gore hits 16,000 yards, then leaves with chest injury
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG