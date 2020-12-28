Lawsuit against hospital accused of flushing fetus down toilet moving forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawsuit accusing University Hospital of flushing a woman’s miscarried fetus down the toilet is moving forward toward a jury trial.

The lawsuit, filed by LaKeya Jones, requests a jury trial of 12 people to help decide if UH was reckless and if Jones is entitled to damages she alleges in the lawsuit.

That suit was initially filed in March 2019, but reached a phase over the past several days where it could proceed. The judge assigned to the case denied UH’s request for a summary judgment.

A full copy of the $2 million lawsuit alleges UH was had “willfulness, malice, wantonness, oppression, and that entire want of care which raises the presumption of a conscious indifference to the circumstances” involving Jones’ care in the February 2018 incident.

Jones is suing for medical malpractice, improper disposal of the fetus, and doing so without consent.

