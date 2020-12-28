Military vet honors COVID-19 front line workers with patch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve heard them described as heroes, but one local veteran is now likening healthcare workers to soldiers. He’s found a way to honor them in a way he was honored while in combat.

He calls it COVID Angel of Mercy.

He served 21 years in the Army, but Jacob Neal says he’s never seen a battle quite like this one.

“At least when I went to combat, I knew who the enemy was,” Neal said. “They’re fighting an invisible enemy, and I’m proud of all of them.”

What better way to honor a soldier than with combat patches just like the ones he received while he was in battle.

“When we needed help, when this country was in chaos, when we were fighting a virus that could bring us to the brink of terror, to the end, they said ‘I was there,’” Neal said.

“I was there” -- that’s what the Latin phrase on the patch “Ego erum ibi” stands for.

For those that couldn’t make it home from battle, the money goes towards a scholarship fund to benefit their families.

“The money is set aside for the surviving spouses and children of healthcare heroes, healthcare providers that unfortunately contract COVID-19 in the line of duty and perish,” Neal said.

Though a COVID vaccine is already in circulation, frontline workers like Dr. Kimberly Natson says some healthcare professionals have a long way to go.

“We experience our own anxiety,” Natson said. “We experience our own depression, and we’ve had to deal with that as well as dealing with everything else that’s going on.”

She says she wears her patch with pride every day.

“It was a joy just to be seen. Because I feel like a lot of times, healthcare workers -- a lot of times we go unseen,” Natson said.

It’s a small symbol that can make all the difference.

If you want to send a patch to a healthcare worker -- or donate to the cause, you can do so at COVIDAngelOfMercy.com.

