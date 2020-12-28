Advertisement

Military vet honors COVID-19 front line workers with patch

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve heard them described as heroes, but one local veteran is now likening healthcare workers to soldiers. He’s found a way to honor them in a way he was honored while in combat.

He calls it COVID Angel of Mercy.

He served 21 years in the Army, but Jacob Neal says he’s never seen a battle quite like this one.

“At least when I went to combat, I knew who the enemy was,” Neal said. “They’re fighting an invisible enemy, and I’m proud of all of them.”

What better way to honor a soldier than with combat patches just like the ones he received while he was in battle.

“When we needed help, when this country was in chaos, when we were fighting a virus that could bring us to the brink of terror, to the end, they said ‘I was there,’” Neal said.

“I was there” -- that’s what the Latin phrase on the patch “Ego erum ibi” stands for.

For those that couldn’t make it home from battle, the money goes towards a scholarship fund to benefit their families.

“The money is set aside for the surviving spouses and children of healthcare heroes, healthcare providers that unfortunately contract COVID-19 in the line of duty and perish,” Neal said.

Though a COVID vaccine is already in circulation, frontline workers like Dr. Kimberly Natson says some healthcare professionals have a long way to go.

“We experience our own anxiety,” Natson said. “We experience our own depression, and we’ve had to deal with that as well as dealing with everything else that’s going on.”

She says she wears her patch with pride every day.

“It was a joy just to be seen. Because I feel like a lot of times, healthcare workers -- a lot of times we go unseen,” Natson said.

It’s a small symbol that can make all the difference.

If you want to send a patch to a healthcare worker -- or donate to the cause, you can do so at COVIDAngelOfMercy.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Murder suicide at Screven Co. laundromat
Murder-suicide at Screven Co laundromat
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney