Kemp updates latest as COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ga.

Georgia’s governor gave an update Monday on the COVID-19 vaccine starting to be delivered at the state’s long-term care facilities.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Brian Kemp says the vaccinations will begin as the Georgia World Congress Center Temporary Hospital Facility opens to begin accepting COVID patients by the end of the week.

“As another testament to the strength of the public/private partnership in fighting COVID-19, the federal government and the team at Operation Warp Speed have rolled out a program for long term care facilities to partner directly with CVS and Walgreens to deliver the vaccine to their residence and staff. I can tell you that more than 95 percent of our facilities in the Peach State have already enrolled in this program. And we are eager to see the vaccine make its way quickly and safely to our most vulnerable and to those great Georgians who are giving them world class care.”

The governor also urged Georgians to limit New Year’s Eve gatherings to small groups of people within the same household.

Copyright 2020 WRDW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

