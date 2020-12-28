Advertisement

Jets’ Gore hits 16,000 yards, then leaves with chest injury

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) - Frank Gore ran his way to another career milestone and then was forced to watch the New York Jets’ second win from the sideline.

The 37-year-old running back became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards and joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. But his 4-yard carry in the fourth quarter to put him at exactly 16,000 was his last of the 23-16 victory over Cleveland on Sunday because of a chest injury.

Coach Adam Gase had no immediate update on Gore who finished with 14 carries for 48 yards.

