Jets’ Gore hits 16,000 yards, then leaves with chest injury

(AP) - Frank Gore ran his way to another career milestone and then was forced to watch the New York Jets’ second win from the sideline.

The 37-year-old running back became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards and joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. But his 4-yard carry in the fourth quarter to put him at exactly 16,000 was his last of the 23-16 victory over Cleveland on Sunday because of a chest injury.

Coach Adam Gase had no immediate update on Gore who finished with 14 carries for 48 yards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.