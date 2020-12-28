Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jared Williams is now the 41st District Attorney in the CSRA. He’s campaigned on bringing in a different looking platform than those who previously held the position.

He says his goal is to focus on filtering out the monster from people in the courtroom.

It was an emotional day for Williams as he was sworn into office.

The ceremony had plenty of significance as he became the first African American ever to serve as DA and the first Democrat in the last 16 years.

“I got elected because people are ready for change,” Williams said. “I understand that justice is not just a one size fits all. That we have an opportunity to do a lot of good in the community and I recognize the difference between the monsters we need to take out and the people we have to help out.”

As for his first 100 days in office, Williams says violent crimes like the recent string of shootings stops now.

“I’m tired of hearing about this shooting and that. It’s time for us to buckle down on that,” he said.

He aims to focus on first-time offenders and juveniles with programs like Checks over Stripes, and pre-trial diversion programs.

“If we can prevent crime by reducing repeat offenders then that’s what we want to do,” Williams said.

“As far as juvenile justice, it’s time to rejuvenate juvenile justice,” he added. “All we do is mirror the adult court system, we need to get innovative.”

His programs aim to buckle down on violent crimes, sex crimes, and high drug crimes.

“It also allows our prosecutors to focus on crimes that scare us the most. My goal right now is I have certain community safety priorities that we are going to tackle. We are going to make it clear that certain crimes are unacceptable in our community,” Williams said.

As for Columbia County trying to leave the Augusta Judicial Circuit, he says that’s not his worry right now.

“I’m leaving it up to the politicians to work that out. My focus is on creating an office that protects, respects, and reflects this entire community,” Williams said.

