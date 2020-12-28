‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution

MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an incident at the McCormick Correctional Institution around 6 p.m. Sunday night left a guard locked in a cell.

Chief Willis with McCormick Police Department says multiple inmates got out of their dorms and made it to the wreck yard. None, he says, made it past the fence. SCDOC says five inmates made it to the interior prison yard.

Willis says all inmates are accounted for and the scene is clear at this time.

The McCormick County Police Department confirmed the incident with a Facebook post. It said: “Okay, Facebook there was an incident at the prison bur (sic) SCDC employees kept them inside the fence. Locking them down now.”

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook, saying reports of prisoners escaping were unfounded.

“Mccormick County Deputies were dispatched to an incident at the McCormick Correctional Center (SCDC) at 6:43 pm. Deputies and Police Officers from the Town of Mccormick set up a perimeter around the facility. There were no incidents to report on the perimeter. Rumors of prisoners escaping are unfounded. The prison is secured and the community is completely safe at this time,” they said.

The McCormick County Emergency Services Division of Emergency Management also posted on Facebook around 9 p.m. Sunday, saying “There is a situation occurring at McCormick Corrections. It is a SCDC Facility. Local and State Law Enforcement has a perimeter established around the institution. All issues are inside the facility.”

A News12 reporter at the scene says police had blocked the entrance of the prison. At this time, the scene is clear.

