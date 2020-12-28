Advertisement

Humane Society offers advice before returning animals purchased as holiday gifts

Getting a pet for the holidays isn’t uncommon, so the Humane Society of Greater Savannah wants...
Getting a pet for the holidays isn’t uncommon, so the Humane Society of Greater Savannah wants to remind people what to do if the pet may not be warming up to its new home.(KBTX)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting a pet for the holidays isn’t uncommon, so the Humane Society of Greater Savannah wants to remind people what to do if the pet may not be warming up to its new home.

The staff at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah say they’re well-trained to handle animal returns or surrenders. The staff says bringing an animal here is a safe way to give the animal another chance to find a forever home.

“We are so thankful that they chose a safe place to surrender their animal,” said Montana Tohm, development and foster coordinator. “We understand that situations do occur and it is a very, very hard decision, no matter the reason why they’re making that decision.”

Tohm says they use a surrender prevention program in an effort to try to prevent animal surrenders.

“If, say, someone was struggling at home with a behavior or issue that they felt they couldn’t handle anymore, our trainer will gladly step in and offer guidance and help.”

Tohm says they don’t see a big trend in animal surrenders around the holidays. It’s something they typically handle year-round.

“We always have emergency kennels open for walk-in surrenders,” Tohm said. “Most of our bunnies and our smaller animals are typically walk-in surrenders. You don’t need an appointment for those.”

Tohm says walk-in surrenders get adopted very quick. Tohm says they are looking forward to the new year, but before this year is over they have a goal they’re close to hitting.

“By the end of the week, I believe that we may surpass that, definitely hit that for sure.”

The goal is for 23 more adoptions, making the total more than 2,000 adoptions this year.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Murder suicide at Screven Co. laundromat
Murder-suicide at Screven Co laundromat
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
You’ve heard them described as heroes, but one local veteran is now likening healthcare workers...
Military vet honors COVID-19 front line workers with patch