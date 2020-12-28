Humane Society offers advice before returning animals purchased as holiday gifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting a pet for the holidays isn’t uncommon, so the Humane Society of Greater Savannah wants to remind people what to do if the pet may not be warming up to its new home.

The staff at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah say they’re well-trained to handle animal returns or surrenders. The staff says bringing an animal here is a safe way to give the animal another chance to find a forever home.

“We are so thankful that they chose a safe place to surrender their animal,” said Montana Tohm, development and foster coordinator. “We understand that situations do occur and it is a very, very hard decision, no matter the reason why they’re making that decision.”

Tohm says they use a surrender prevention program in an effort to try to prevent animal surrenders.

“If, say, someone was struggling at home with a behavior or issue that they felt they couldn’t handle anymore, our trainer will gladly step in and offer guidance and help.”

Tohm says they don’t see a big trend in animal surrenders around the holidays. It’s something they typically handle year-round.

“We always have emergency kennels open for walk-in surrenders,” Tohm said. “Most of our bunnies and our smaller animals are typically walk-in surrenders. You don’t need an appointment for those.”

Tohm says walk-in surrenders get adopted very quick. Tohm says they are looking forward to the new year, but before this year is over they have a goal they’re close to hitting.

“By the end of the week, I believe that we may surpass that, definitely hit that for sure.”

The goal is for 23 more adoptions, making the total more than 2,000 adoptions this year.

