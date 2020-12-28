One suspect dead, another apprehended in officer-involved shooting near Ga. prison

DAVISBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a state prison in Washington County, GBI officials said Monday morning.

It all started with a contraband drop at Washington State Prison, according to GBI officials. That contraband, officials believe, was expected to be introduced into the prison.

K-9 officers were working the drop around 10:39 p.m. when the pair of officers got into a gunfight with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks of Athens.

One of the officers was struck in the process and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Parks, meanwhile, was found dead in a nearby pond.

A second man in this case, identifies as John Frank Snow, 51, was apprehended. He will be charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder.

An autopsy will be performed on Parks in the days ahead.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting,” a statement from GBI said. “Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for next steps.”

