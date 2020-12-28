Advertisement

One suspect dead, another apprehended in officer-involved shooting near Ga. prison

One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a state prison in Washington County, GBI officials said Monday morning.(Gray Media)
By Dakota Watson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a state prison in Washington County, GBI officials said Monday morning.

It all started with a contraband drop at Washington State Prison, according to GBI officials. That contraband, officials believe, was expected to be introduced into the prison.

K-9 officers were working the drop around 10:39 p.m. when the pair of officers got into a gunfight with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks of Athens.

One of the officers was struck in the process and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Parks, meanwhile, was found dead in a nearby pond.

A second man in this case, identifies as John Frank Snow, 51, was apprehended. He will be charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder.

An autopsy will be performed on Parks in the days ahead.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting,” a statement from GBI said. “Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for next steps.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Man makes patches to recognize healthcare workers
Murder suicide at Screven Co. laundromat
Murder-suicide at Screven Co laundromat
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as 41st District Attorney for Augusta
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
Jared Williams sworn in as District Attorney
You’ve heard them described as heroes, but one local veteran is now likening healthcare workers...
Military vet honors COVID-19 front line workers with patch