AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old girl who had almost been missing for a full month is back safe at her home.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Kamaya Greene returned home recently after going missing back on Nov. 29, 2020.

She was last seen on Piedmont Street.

Richmond County officials did not say where she went.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.