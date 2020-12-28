Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

2020 to finish on a mild note, 2021 could begin on a stormy note
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

After another chilly start with freezing temperatures this morning, warmer weather is expected early this week with highs in the mid to low 60s today. The first part of the week will be dry as well, with temperatures slightly above normal. Another cold front will bring rain chances beginning late Wednesday/New Year’s Eve. Right now, the heaviest and most widespread rain appears to be on its way Thursday and Thursday night, so there is a good chance we will ring in the new year on a soggy note. Clearing and seasonably chilly weather will return for the first weekend of 2021.

